Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he had to adapt to become an opener or his T20 career would be over.
Rizwan used to bat in the middle order, but didn’t get to face a lot of deliveries, which meant he didn’t make big scores regularly.
However, since making the switch to the top of the order, he has thrived and become Pakistan’s go-to opener in the shortest format with captain Babar Azam.
The 29-year-old currently averages 51.21 in T20 Internationals and has scored a century and 13 fifties in 55 matches.
“It was a challenge and I’ve always been ready to take challenges on. It was either that or my T20 career would finish,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.
Rizwan is representing Pakistan in the three-Test series against Australia.
He made 29 not out in the first Test and will be looking to score big in the second Test, which begins on March 12 in Karachi.
