Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he had to adapt to become an opener or his T20 career would be over.

Rizwan used to bat in the middle order, but didn’t get to face a lot of deliveries, which meant he didn’t make big scores regularly.

However, since making the switch to the top of the order, he has thrived and become Pakistan’s go-to opener in the shortest format with captain Babar Azam.

The 29-year-old currently averages 51.21 in T20 Internationals and has scored a century and 13 fifties in 55 matches.

“It was a challenge and I’ve always been ready to take challenges on. It was either that or my T20 career would finish,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan is representing Pakistan in the three-Test series against Australia.

He made 29 not out in the first Test and will be looking to score big in the second Test, which begins on March 12 in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Got some tips from him, Mohammad Rizwan learning art of big-hitting from Pakistan six-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38737 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227172 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12913 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 177 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38737 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227172 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12913 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 177 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...