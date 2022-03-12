Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan said he got some power-hitting tips from legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Afridi is renowned for his six-hitting abilities and has entertained people all over the world with his flamboyant big shots.

Since Rizwan wants to score quicker, especially towards the end of the innings, he approached Afridi to get some advice.

“Shahid [Afridi] Bhai had given me a few tips too,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Revealing one thing Afridi told him, Rizwan said: “Keep your head very still when you’re about to face.”

Rizwan is currently playing in the Test series against Australia and scored an unbeaten 29 in the first match.

The second Test will begin on March 12 in Karachi.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38737 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227172 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12913 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 177 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

