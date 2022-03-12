Mohammad Rizwan: “Shahid [Afridi] Bhai had given me a few tips too”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan said he got some power-hitting tips from legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.
Afridi is renowned for his six-hitting abilities and has entertained people all over the world with his flamboyant big shots.
Since Rizwan wants to score quicker, especially towards the end of the innings, he approached Afridi to get some advice.
“Shahid [Afridi] Bhai had given me a few tips too,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.
Revealing one thing Afridi told him, Rizwan said: “Keep your head very still when you’re about to face.”
Rizwan is currently playing in the Test series against Australia and scored an unbeaten 29 in the first match.
The second Test will begin on March 12 in Karachi.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Gave me some drills to do, Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan player helping him with his power-hitting
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related