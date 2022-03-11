Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has given him some drills to do in order to help him improve his power-hitting.
Rizwan noted that he wants to boost his big-hitting abilities, especially in the death overs.
As a result, he approached Hafeez for help as he is known for having a wide array of power shots in his arsenal.
“Before the T20 World Cup, [Mohammad] Hafeez Bhai had given me a few drills to work on,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.
“Hafeez Bhai also helped with keeping my stance and my balance, and with decision-making about shots. Like, which shots will get you what kind of results, and how to generate more power in certain shots.”
Rizwan is playing in the three-Test series against Australia, where he made 29 not out in the first Test in Rawalpindi.
The second Test will start on March 12 in Karachi.
ALSO CHECK OUT: So happy for him, Johnson Charles on hardworking Pakistan player getting big success