Gave me some drills to do, Rizwan on Pakistan player helping him with his power-hitting

Posted on by
Mohammad Rizwan said Mohammad Hafeez gave him some drills to do for power-hitting

Mohammad Rizwan: “Before the T20 World Cup, [Mohammad] Hafeez Bhai had given me a few drills to work on”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has given him some drills to do in order to help him improve his power-hitting.

Rizwan noted that he wants to boost his big-hitting abilities, especially in the death overs.

As a result, he approached Hafeez for help as he is known for having a wide array of power shots in his arsenal.

“Before the T20 World Cup, [Mohammad] Hafeez Bhai had given me a few drills to work on,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

“Hafeez Bhai also helped with keeping my stance and my balance, and with decision-making about shots. Like, which shots will get you what kind of results, and how to generate more power in certain shots.”

Rizwan is playing in the three-Test series against Australia, where he made 29 not out in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

The second Test will start on March 12 in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: So happy for him, Johnson Charles on hardworking Pakistan player getting big success

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply