Shoaib Akhtar has backed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to improve his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking when he is at the crease.

The premier fast bowler noted that Azam needs to look at how wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan does this and start implementing it into his game.

However, he urged the 27-year-old not to “get disheartened over this” as he feels it is something he will get better at going forward.

“Babar needs to learn this and there’s no need to get disheartened over this, you will soon get there,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is leading the national team in the ongoing three-Test series against Australia.

He made 36 runs in the first Test, which ended as a draw.

The second Test will begin on March 12 in Karachi.

