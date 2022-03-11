Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies batsman Johnson Charles said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been “going from strength to strength” as of late.

Rizwan has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top and has cemented his status as one of the best players in the world.

His strong performances with the bat and wicketkeeping gloves saw him win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

“He is just going from strength to strength,” Charles told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan is playing against Australia in the ongoing three-Test series.

He made 29 not out in the first Test and will be looking for big runs in remaining two matches.

The second Test begins on March 12 in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: You will get there soon, Shoaib Akhtar backs Pakistan batsman to look for regular scoring opportunities

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38734 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227149 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7512 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12912 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 175 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1866 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38734 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227149 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7512 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12912 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 175 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1866 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...