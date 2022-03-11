Johnson Charles: “He is just going from strength to strength”
West Indies batsman Johnson Charles said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been “going from strength to strength” as of late.
Rizwan has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top and has cemented his status as one of the best players in the world.
His strong performances with the bat and wicketkeeping gloves saw him win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.
“He is just going from strength to strength,” Charles told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.
Rizwan is playing against Australia in the ongoing three-Test series.
He made 29 not out in the first Test and will be looking for big runs in remaining two matches.
The second Test begins on March 12 in Karachi.
