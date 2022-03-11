Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies top order batsman Johnson Charles said he is so happy for Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

He noted that Rizwan works incredibly hard on his game and is determined to keep getting better.

It is because of this mindset that Rizwan has enjoyed so much success lately, and Charles pointed out that the 29-year-old deserves all of it.

“It shows when you put in hard work, what it rewards you with and I’m happy for him,” he told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

“I hope he does even better this year. And kudos to him for all the hard work he’s put in. He’s a wonderful human being. And I just want him to continue.”

In Pakistan’s first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi, Rizwan scored 29 not out as he only batted once.

He will now be preparing for the second Test in Karachi, which gets underway on March 12.

