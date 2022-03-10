Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia captain Ricky Ponting pointed out that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has done something that England leader Joe Root hasn’t.

Ponting pointed out that when Azam and Pakistan toured Australia, he played well off the back foot, which was why he had a lot of success when batting.

Since Root has failed to do that, it has resulted in him not getting the big scores he would have liked.

Ponting added that Azam also plays well off the front foot, which is something else he looks out for when younger batsmen come to Australia.

“The thing I always look for with these younger type of batters is if they can play well off the back foot in Australia, and particularly through the off-side with a straight bat – which is probably an area that Joe Root hasn’t quite got on top of just yet and why he hasn’t made those big scores in Australia,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

“Babar did that and hit on the front foot back down the ground as well. These are just things that I look for as markers and indicators in touring batters when they come to Australia and Babar he ticked both those boxes.”

Pakistan are currently in action against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

