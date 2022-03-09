Ricky Ponting: “He’s a beautiful player, simple as that”
Legendary Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting said there is no denying the fact that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a “beautiful player”.
Many people have talked about how elegant Azam is when batting, with some feeling he potentially has the best cover drive in the world.
“He’s a beautiful player, simple as that,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
Azam is captaining Pakistan in their ongoing home series against Australia, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
In the first Test, which finished as a draw, Azam only batted once and made 36 runs.
He will no doubt be aiming to lead by example with the bat in the next two Tests.
