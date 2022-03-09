Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting said there is no denying the fact that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a “beautiful player”.

Many people have talked about how elegant Azam is when batting, with some feeling he potentially has the best cover drive in the world.

“He’s a beautiful player, simple as that,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

Azam is captaining Pakistan in their ongoing home series against Australia, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

In the first Test, which finished as a draw, Azam only batted once and made 36 runs.

He will no doubt be aiming to lead by example with the bat in the next two Tests.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225841 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12888 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 631 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7906 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 31 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

