Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia great Ricky Ponting has no doubts in his mind that Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam is the “real deal”.

Ponting said he was particularly impressed with how Azam took on the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

He added that the shots Azam played was absolutely outstanding, especially given how tough the pitch was.

“I don’t get to see a lot of these guys outside of when they tour Australia, but when I saw Babar in the second innings in Brisbane in the first Test against Australia, some of the shots that I saw him play on a fast bouncy Brisbane pitch – both on the front and back foot – against Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins – it was like, ‘I have heard a lot about him and I have seen a fair bit of his while-ball stuff, but this guy is the real deal’,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225841 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12888 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 631 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7906 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 31 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

