Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ricky Ponting, arguably Australia’s great-ever captain and batsman, lauded Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for being so “breathtakingly good” in limited overs cricket for the last four to five years.

Azam averages 56.92 in ODIs and 45.17 in T20 Internationals, which shows just how consistent he is when it comes to scoring runs.

“His white-ball cricket has been nothing short of breathtakingly good for the last four-five years,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

Currently, Azam is leading the national team in their home series against Australia.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225841 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12888 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 631 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7906 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 31 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

