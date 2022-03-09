Ricky Ponting: “His white-ball cricket has been nothing short of breathtakingly good for the last four-five years”
Ricky Ponting, arguably Australia’s great-ever captain and batsman, lauded Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for being so “breathtakingly good” in limited overs cricket for the last four to five years.
Azam averages 56.92 in ODIs and 45.17 in T20 Internationals, which shows just how consistent he is when it comes to scoring runs.
“His white-ball cricket has been nothing short of breathtakingly good for the last four-five years,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
Currently, Azam is leading the national team in their home series against Australia.
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
