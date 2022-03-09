Ricky Ponting: “I think I said then that for this guy, the sky is the limit”
Ricky Ponting feels Babar Azam is destined for greatness as he said the sky is the limit for the Pakistan captain.
Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world in all three formats and has cemented his place in that elite group by scoring runs consistently.
Given how much talent he has, Ponting sees no reason why the 27-year-old can’t go on to have a sparkling career and be one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever batsmen.
“I think I said then that for this guy, the sky is the limit,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
Azam is currently playing against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
