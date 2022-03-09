Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ricky Ponting feels Babar Azam is destined for greatness as he said the sky is the limit for the Pakistan captain.

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world in all three formats and has cemented his place in that elite group by scoring runs consistently.

Given how much talent he has, Ponting sees no reason why the 27-year-old can’t go on to have a sparkling career and be one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever batsmen.

“I think I said then that for this guy, the sky is the limit,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

Azam is currently playing against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This guy is the real deal, Ricky Ponting impressed with how Pakistan player took on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225841 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12888 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 631 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7906 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 31 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225841 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12888 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 631 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7906 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 31 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...