Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the number one Test batsman in the world or be “challenging for it”.

Azam is currently the ninth on the Test batsmen rankings, but is number one in both ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Given the fact that he sits at the summit in limited overs cricket, Ponting is confident the 27-year-old can get to the top in the longest format as well.

“It’s only a matter of time I felt before he was going to be either the No.1-ranked Test batter in the world or certainly challenging for it,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

“He’s probably challenging for that position right now and probably if he had played a few more Test matches through the last couple of years he’d be knocking the door down for that.”

In the first Test against Australia, which ended as a draw, Azam only batted once and scored 36 runs.

With the series still tied at 0-0, he will be looking to score big runs in the remaining two Tests.

