How good has he been in T20Is, Ponting praises red-hot Pakistan player

Ricky Ponting: “He (Babar Azam) has been great in T20I cricket in the past as well, hasn’t he?”
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his performances in T20 Internationals.
Azam has scored runs regularly in the format and currently averages 45.17 with a strike-rate of 129.12.
“He (Babar Azam) has been great in T20I cricket in the past as well, hasn’t he?” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their first home series against Australia in 24 years.
The series began on March 4 and will feature three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.
