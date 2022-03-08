Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting said there is no doubt that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls with a lot of pace.

Afridi is Pakistan’s spearhead in all formats despite only being 21 years old.

The talented youngster is coming off a phenomenal 2021, where he won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award.

Currently, he is playing against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

“He’s tall, obviously bowls fast,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

The ongoing series between Pakistan and Australia will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get me in the Test team, 153 kph Pakistan speedster says he has done well in four-day cricket

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225837 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12887 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 629 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7905 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 29 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38635 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225837 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7502 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12887 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 629 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7905 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 29 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...