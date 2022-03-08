Ricky Ponting: “He’s tall, obviously bowls fast”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting said there is no doubt that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls with a lot of pace.
Afridi is Pakistan’s spearhead in all formats despite only being 21 years old.
The talented youngster is coming off a phenomenal 2021, where he won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award.
Currently, he is playing against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
“He’s tall, obviously bowls fast,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
The ongoing series between Pakistan and Australia will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Get me in the Test team, 153 kph Pakistan speedster says he has done well in four-day cricket
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related