You can see he’s definitely quick, Ricky Ponting on young Pakistan seamer with amazing potential

Ricky Ponting said you can see Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is definitely quick

Ricky Ponting: “He’s tall, obviously bowls fast”

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting said there is no doubt that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls with a lot of pace.

Afridi is Pakistan’s spearhead in all formats despite only being 21 years old.

The talented youngster is coming off a phenomenal 2021, where he won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award.

Currently, he is playing against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

“He’s tall, obviously bowls fast,” Ponting said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.

The ongoing series between Pakistan and Australia will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

