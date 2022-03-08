Ricky Ponting: “He had the ability to swing the new ball back into the right-handers as well”
Iconic Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is so effective since he has the ability to swing the ball back into right-handers.
Afridi has established himself as one of the top seamers in the world and can bowl really quick as he has clocked speeds over 150 kph in the past.
Ponting noted that the 21-year-old’s ability to bring the ball back into right-handed batsmen makes him such a threat and will keep getting him wickets going forward.
“He had the ability to swing the new ball back into the right-handers as well,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
Afridi is currently playing for Pakistan in their historic home series against Australia.
