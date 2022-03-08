Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said he wants to make his Test debut as his performances in four-day cricket have been good.

Rauf could have potentially made his debut in the first Test against Australia after Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf were ruled out, but he himself missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

With two more matches left in the series, the 28-year-old could still have a chance of playing his first Test match.

“I want to play Test cricket, I delivered some good performances in four-day matches and I will continue to do so until I am selected based on merit and performances,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

After the Test series, Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

