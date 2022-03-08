Ricky Ponting: “It looked like a really complete package that we hadn’t quite seen the best of yet”
Renowned Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting believes people haven’t seen the best of Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi yet.
Afridi has already shown the world what he is capable of as his consistent ability to take wickets in all three formats earned him the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award.
Even though there is no doubting that the 21-year-old is one of the elite fast bowlers in the game, Ponting is convinced that there is bigger and better things to come.
“It looked like a really complete package that we hadn’t quite seen the best of yet,” he said on the The ICC Review with Isa Guha.
Afridi is playing for Pakistan in their ongoing series against Australia, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
