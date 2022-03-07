My bowling has always been quick, Pakistan player who can consistently bowl over 150 kph says

Posted on by
Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said his bowling has always been quick

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf: “Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf said he has “always bowled quick”, but noted that he is trying to pay more attention on maintaining a good line and length.

Rauf has regularly clocked speeds of 150 kph or more while bowling, putting him among Pakistan’s quickest bowlers.

“Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick. This is something that I have carried forward and I try to bowl with the same speed every match. I try to focus more on line and length,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old was ruled out of the first Test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, but it remains to be seen if he will recover fast enough to potentially make his Test debut in the two upcoming Tests.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shouting like a bus conductor, Salman Butt hits back at Pakistan player who called him a fixer

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply