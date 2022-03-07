Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf said he has “always bowled quick”, but noted that he is trying to pay more attention on maintaining a good line and length.

Rauf has regularly clocked speeds of 150 kph or more while bowling, putting him among Pakistan’s quickest bowlers.

“Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick. This is something that I have carried forward and I try to bowl with the same speed every match. I try to focus more on line and length,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old was ruled out of the first Test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, but it remains to be seen if he will recover fast enough to potentially make his Test debut in the two upcoming Tests.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38634 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225833 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7501 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12887 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 629 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7905 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 29 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % ) Back

