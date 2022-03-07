Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf: “Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf said he has “always bowled quick”, but noted that he is trying to pay more attention on maintaining a good line and length.
Rauf has regularly clocked speeds of 150 kph or more while bowling, putting him among Pakistan’s quickest bowlers.
“Pace matters a lot and since I started playing cricket, I have always bowled quick. This is something that I have carried forward and I try to bowl with the same speed every match. I try to focus more on line and length,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
The 28-year-old was ruled out of the first Test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, but it remains to be seen if he will recover fast enough to potentially make his Test debut in the two upcoming Tests.