You are a tiger, Hasan Ali reveals which Pakistan player told him that

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali revealed that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik told him that he is a “tiger”.

This occurred after Hasan dropped a key catch during Pakistan’s match against Australia in the T20 World Cup last year.

The 27-year-old was heavily criticised as Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade, who was batting when Hasan dropped him, went on to win the match for his side.

Hasan recalled that he cried after the match, but it was at that moment that Malik came to him and told him to move on and leave the mistake in the past.

“All my teammates are aware of how I approach the games and that I don’t take the matches lightly. I prepare well and I always try to perform for Pakistan. After the match, I was crying and so was Shaheen; it was an extremely sad moment,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Shoaib bhai came to me and told me that you are a tiger and that I shouldn’t fall. In addition to that, I also received a lot of support on social media which helped me ease through the pain.”

Hasan is currently part of the Pakistan team taking on Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The ongoing series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

