Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lashed out at wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed over the fixer comment he made.
Sarfaraz had hit back at Salman after the latter lambasted his performances and aggression.
“If the one who sold Pakistan on duty is giving lectures on intentions, then only god can protect,” Sarfaraz said on Twitter.
Instead of taking more shots at Sarfaraz, Salman simply told him to go join the other people who “keep shouting like bus conductors”.
“You’ve come to the wrong shop. You won’t get the stuff you want from this place. There already are a lot of shops here where people keep shouting like bus conductors, so you might as well go there,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Sarfaraz is a travelling reserve in the Pakistan Test team for the ongoing series against Australia.