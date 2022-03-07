Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali are the up and coming cricketers in the country.

Azam and Afridi have already proven themselves to be among the best players in the world.

In fact, Afridi won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award last year, while Azam was named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Hasan has also been in lethal form, especially in Test cricket, as of late, while Naseem has shown a lot of promise and has the potential to go a long way.

“Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, these are the up and coming guys…Hasan Ali,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Azam, Afridi, Hasan and Naseem are all expected to play instrumental role in Pakistan’s ongoing series against Australia.

The historic series, which is Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, began on March 4 and will conclude on April 5.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38634 ( 12.63 % ) Babar Azam 225833 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6010 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7501 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12887 ( 4.21 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1957 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 629 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7905 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 976 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 29 ( 0.01 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 0.61 % )

