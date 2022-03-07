Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia seamer Brett Lee recalled how the speedometer showed Shoaib Akhtar was bowling 150 kph plus when he was making his debut for Pakistan.

Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and snapped up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and finished with 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old claimed 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

To this day, the Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.

“The speedo then…he just debuted, like a 150 kph plus,” Lee said on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Garfield Sobers Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 3420 ( 28.42 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 163 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 175 ( 1.45 % ) Brian Lara 1163 ( 9.66 % ) Ricky Ponting 314 ( 2.61 % ) Viv Richards 849 ( 7.05 % ) Jacques Kallis 294 ( 2.44 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 459 ( 3.81 % ) Wasim Akram 4671 ( 38.81 % ) Glenn McGrath 115 ( 0.96 % ) Garfield Sobers 4 ( 0.03 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 408 ( 3.39 % ) Back

