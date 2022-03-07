Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Australia seamer Brett Lee recalled how the speedometer showed Shoaib Akhtar was bowling 150 kph plus when he was making his debut for Pakistan.
Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and snapped up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and finished with 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
In T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old claimed 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
To this day, the Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.
“The speedo then…he just debuted, like a 150 kph plus,” Lee said on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.
