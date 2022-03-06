Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee said the first thing he thought about when he initially saw legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar bowling was the fact that he was “bowling rockets”.

He recalled watching Akhtar on TV while speaking to the Rawalpindi Express on his YouTube channel.

“I saw this guy run in and thought wow, this guy is absolutely bowling rockets. He’s bowling so fast,” he said.

Akhtar played 46 Tests for Pakistan and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented his country in 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, he featured in 15 matches and took 19 wickets at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.

