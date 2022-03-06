Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia speedster Brett Lee said if people want to talk about bowlers with pace, they need look no further than Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“You talk about pace, shift the camera over to this great man here, 161.3 kph. He’s the world record holder, he’s the man,” Lee said on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Garfield Sobers Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 3365 ( 28.57 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 159 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 161 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 1151 ( 9.77 % ) Ricky Ponting 308 ( 2.61 % ) Viv Richards 839 ( 7.12 % ) Jacques Kallis 286 ( 2.43 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 454 ( 3.85 % ) Wasim Akram 4543 ( 38.57 % ) Glenn McGrath 112 ( 0.95 % ) Garfield Sobers 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 402 ( 3.41 % ) Back

