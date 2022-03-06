Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said all the talk about ex-Australia quick Brett Lee being his enemy and rival is pure “nonsense”.

Akhtar and Lee were always compared to each other during their playing days as both has express pace and were capable of bowling over 161 kph.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball at 161.3 kph, but Lee was close behind at 161.1 kph.

Nonetheless, despite all the comparisons and talk of a heated rivalry, Akhtar noted that he and Lee have always been the best of friends.

“This is Brett Lee, my friend, my very, very dear friend. People used to call me the enemy, the arch-rival, this is all nonsense,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

