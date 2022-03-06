Shoaib Akhtar: “The one surprising thing about him [was] that he knew the reverse by living in Australia”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was surprised at the fact that legendary Australia seamer Brett Lee knew how to bowl reverse swing.
Reverse swing is traditionally associated with bowlers from the subcontinent, with many Pakistan speedsters having mastered the art.
However, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ reiterated that he was stunned when realising that Lee could make the ball reverse, especially since he grew up in Australia.
“The one surprising thing about him [was] that he knew the reverse by living in Australia,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
