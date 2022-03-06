Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was surprised at the fact that legendary Australia seamer Brett Lee knew how to bowl reverse swing.

Reverse swing is traditionally associated with bowlers from the subcontinent, with many Pakistan speedsters having mastered the art.

However, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ reiterated that he was stunned when realising that Lee could make the ball reverse, especially since he grew up in Australia.

“The one surprising thing about him [was] that he knew the reverse by living in Australia,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 3365 ( 28.57 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 159 ( 1.35 % ) Shane Warne 161 ( 1.37 % ) Brian Lara 1151 ( 9.77 % ) Ricky Ponting 308 ( 2.61 % ) Viv Richards 839 ( 7.12 % ) Jacques Kallis 286 ( 2.43 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 454 ( 3.85 % ) Wasim Akram 4543 ( 38.57 % ) Glenn McGrath 112 ( 0.95 % ) Garfield Sobers 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 402 ( 3.41 % )

