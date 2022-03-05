Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar said ex-Australia seamer Brett Lee was a “tearaway fast bowler”.

Lee utilised his raw pace, natural swing and bouncers to strike fear into the hearts of opposition batsmen and take plenty of wickets.

In the 76 Tests he played for Australia, he snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also played 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

In regards to T20 Internationals, Lee claimed 28 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 25.50.

“He was a tearaway fast bowler,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

