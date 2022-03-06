Shoaib Akhtar: “He knew the art of taking wickets”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on ex-Australia seamer Brett Lee, saying he knew the art of taking wickets.
Lee represented his country in 76 Tests and took 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.
He also featured in 221 ODIs and claimed 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.
As for his T20 International career, Lee picked up 28 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 25.50.
“He knew the art of taking wickets,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
