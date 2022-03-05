Supreme athlete, Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar on bowler with raw pace

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar said former Australia seamer Brett Lee was a “supreme athlete”.

The duo were constantly compared to each other during their playing days as they both could bowl over 160 kph.

Lee played 76 Tests for Australia and took 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also featured in 221 ODIs and claimed 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

The 45-year-old also represented his country in 25 T20 Internationals and picked up 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

“He is [a] supreme athlete,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

