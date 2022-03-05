Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes former Australia seamer Brett Lee is the greatest fast bowler ever.

Akhtar and Lee are well known for being two of the quickest bowlers to play the game, and were regularly compared to each other, especially when it came to their bowling speeds.

Both players cleared the 161 kph mark, but Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery at 161.3 kph, while Lee’s quickest ball was clocked at 161.1 kph.

“He is the greatest fast bowler [that] ever lived on the planet Earth,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar played 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, he claimed 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Lee featured in 76 Tests for Australia and took 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also played 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he snapped up 28 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 25.50.

