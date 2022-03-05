Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia pace demon Brett Lee was long referred to as the rival of legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar as they could both bowl over 161 kph.

Even though Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in an international match at 161.3 kph, Lee constantly put pressure on him as during their playing days, people eagerly wanted to see who was truly the fastest.

However, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ noted that Lee isn’t his rival at all, but is, in fact, his brother.

“People called him my rival, arch-rival by the way, but he is not my rival. He is my brother,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Lee played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

