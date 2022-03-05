Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia pace great Brett Lee said Pakistan captain Babar Azam possibly has the best cover drive out of any player right now.

Many other cricketers have lauded Azam for his glorious looking cover drive, saying it is a thing of beauty.

“He could have the best cover drive in world cricket,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained the Karachi Kings in PSL 7 and amassed 343 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.

He is now leading the Pakistan team in their first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The series started on March 4 and will conclude on April 5.

