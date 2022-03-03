Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s hard work has really paid off.

Rizwan has established himself as the national team’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman and is miles ahead of the competition, which includes ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and talented big-hitter Azam Khan.

Misbah noted that the 29-year-old should be highly praised for his work ethic as his dedication to getting better has resulted in him becoming one of the best players in the game.

“Nobody else should be appreciated other than himself because it’s his hard work which pays off,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following a brilliant Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, where he scored 546 runs in 12 matches, which included seven fifties, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68, Rizwan will be eager to keep shining in the series against Australia.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.

The Test series will be held in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25.

As for the ODIs and one-off T20 Internationals, they will be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

