Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was “advised to play as [an] opener” since he would be more efficient at the top of the order.

Rizwan has been excelling in the position, especially in T20 Internationals.

His consistent performances resulted in him being named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

Most recently, he captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer with 546 runs in 12 games, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68.

“Mohammad Rizwan was advised to play as [an] opener because he could prove to be more efficient in this position,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is expected to play an instrumental role in the upcoming series against Australia.

The series – the first to be played in Pakistan in 24 years – will feature three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International. It will begin on March 4 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Knock, knock selectors, Waqar Younis calls for outstanding Pakistan player to be recalled

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38622 ( 12.64 % ) Babar Azam 225602 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6008 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7500 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12882 ( 4.22 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1947 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 628 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7904 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 973 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1861 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38622 ( 12.64 % ) Babar Azam 225602 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6008 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7500 ( 2.45 % ) Kane Williamson 12882 ( 4.22 % ) Joe Root 1015 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1947 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 628 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7904 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 973 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 626 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1861 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...