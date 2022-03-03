Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was “advised to play as [an] opener” since he would be more efficient at the top of the order.
Rizwan has been excelling in the position, especially in T20 Internationals.
His consistent performances resulted in him being named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.
Most recently, he captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer with 546 runs in 12 games, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68.
“Mohammad Rizwan was advised to play as [an] opener because he could prove to be more efficient in this position,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan is expected to play an instrumental role in the upcoming series against Australia.
The series – the first to be played in Pakistan in 24 years – will feature three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International. It will begin on March 4 to April 5.
