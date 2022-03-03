Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis said opening batsman Shan Masood is knocking on the selectors’ door for a recall.

Masood was in brilliant form in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans, who came up short in retaining their title as they lost to the Lahore Qalandars in the final.

He finished the season as the third-highest run-scorer with 478 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15.

Masood last played for Pakistan in January 2021, but given his recent form, Waqar said he has done more than enough to regain his spot in the national team.

“Outstanding Shan Masood. What a performer. Averaged 30 with [a] strike-rate of 146 [in] last year’s PSL. ‘Knock Knock Selectors’, [he is] maturing with age,” the former bowling coach said on Twitter.

Pakistan will soon be in action as they will take on Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

