Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he knew Mohammad Rizwan would shine at the top of the order.

Rizwan used to predominantly bat in the middle order, but started excelling upon being promoted.

Now, he regularly opens the batting for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, where he has been in sensational form.

After a strong 2021, where he won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award, he maintained his momentum in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he captained the Multan Sultans.

He led by example in the team’s successful campaign as he scored 546 runs in 12 matches, which included seven fifties, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68.

“I did know Rizwan can play in the top order,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now be aiming to continue scoring plenty of runs in the upcoming series against Australia, who are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

