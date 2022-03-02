Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan and Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam said opener Fakhar Zaman is capable of being a “one-man show”.

His praise for the hard-hitting batsman comes after he witnessed Zaman rip his side apart in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman blasted 106 off 60 balls, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes, to lead the Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket win.

Overall, the 31-year-old finished as the top run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 games, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

“It was a one-man show,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan duo will now be gearing up for the national team’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will see the two sides play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The series will begin on March 4 and conclude on April 5.

