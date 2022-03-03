He deserves all his success, Misbah applauds diligent Pakistan batsman

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has applauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for all his success lately.

He attributed Rizwan’s accomplishments to his hard work.

In 2021, the 29-year-old was in fantastic form and won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

“He is a hardworking cricketer and credit for the success of Rizwan only goes to him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently captained the Multan Sultans in PSL 7, where his side failed to retain their title as they were beaten by the Lahore Qalandars in the final.

Nonetheless, he was in red-hot form throughout the tournament as he amassed 546 runs in 12 games, which included seven half-centuries, at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 126.68.

Rizwan will now be in action against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The historic series, which will run from March 4 to April 5, will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

