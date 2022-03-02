Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said everyone knows that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is a “game-changer”.

Zaman was in fantastic form in the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the top run-scorer.

In the 13 games he played for the Lahore Qalandars, he scored 588 runs, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

“We know he is a game-changer,” Afridi, who captained the Qalandars, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The talented duo will now start preparing themselves for Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who are visiting the nation for the first time in 24 years.

Three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International will be played.

The Tests will be held in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

