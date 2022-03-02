Pray he keeps scoring big runs, Afridi on Pakistan batsman in lethal form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he prays opener Fakhar Zaman keeps scoring big runs.
This comes after Zaman was the highest run-scorer in PSL 7, where he represented the Lahore Qalandars, which is the team Afridi captained.
In the 13 games he played, he scored 588 runs in 13 games, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.
With Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years fast approaching, Afridi wants to see Zaman maintain his momentum.
“I pray that he continues to perform well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan and Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 4 to April 5.
ALSO CHECK OUT: We all know he’s a game-changer, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan batsman with mega firepower