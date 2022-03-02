Getting better each and every day, Afridi on Pakistan top order batsman

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman is getting better each and every day.

His comments come after Zaman was in magnificent form for the Lahore Qalandars throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the highest run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 games, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

Afridi, meanwhile, captained the franchise and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament as he picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

“Improving day by day,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi and Zaman are set to be in action against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to see them in The Hundred, Nasser Hussain picks 3 Pakistan superstars

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38590 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 225009 ( 73.81 % ) Steve Smith 6002 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7493 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12869 ( 4.22 % ) Joe Root 1012 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1928 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 624 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7895 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 970 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 622 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1855 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38590 ( 12.66 % ) Babar Azam 225009 ( 73.81 % ) Steve Smith 6002 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7493 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12869 ( 4.22 % ) Joe Root 1012 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1928 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 624 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7895 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 970 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 622 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1855 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...