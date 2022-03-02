Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said he wants to see Pakistan superstars like captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the forthcoming edition of The Hundred.

He noted that it is important to get top-tier players from Pakistan involved in the tournament since there is an increasing interest in the sport within the British Asian community.

Hussain added that it should be a priority to get big names featuring in the competition.

“I would also love to see a couple more Pakistan players come over,” he wrote for Sky Sports.

“I think their white-ball cricket has gone through the roof so people like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, get them over as the interest among the British Asian community is growing.

“Add with the names. That has to be the direction of this tournament – the best against the best.”

Pakistan will soon be in action against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played during the series.

The Test series will be held in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

