Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman said he wants to open as regularly as possible.

Zaman used to open the batting for the national team in all formats, but he has been shifted around the batting order as of late.

Given how well captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been doing, along with the fact that they open the batting in T20 Internationals, the 31-year-old noted that he wants to open for “all the other teams I play for”.

“Having played all my career as an opener, I try to open for all the other teams I play for i.e., in the PSL and other leagues,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The trio will be looking to have a major impact with the bat in the forthcoming series against Australia, who are coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.

The Test series will be held in three cities – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore – from March 4 to 25.

The limited overs series, meanwhile, will solely be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remarkable openers, Fakhar Zaman on two outstanding Pakistan batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38553 ( 12.67 % ) Babar Azam 224477 ( 73.78 % ) Steve Smith 5997 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7492 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12855 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1007 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1912 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 622 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 963 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1852 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38553 ( 12.67 % ) Babar Azam 224477 ( 73.78 % ) Steve Smith 5997 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7492 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12855 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1007 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1912 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 622 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 963 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1852 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...