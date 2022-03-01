Remarkable openers, Zaman on two outstanding Pakistan batsmen

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has praised captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, saying that have formed “a remarkable opening combination”.

Azam and Rizwan are the go-to openers in T20 Internationals, where both players have excelled as of late.

In fact, Rizwan was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

“Babar and Rizwan have a remarkable opening combination,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman, Azam and Rizwan will all be hoping to have strong campaigns in the upcoming series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

