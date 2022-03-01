Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman said he is comfortable batting at number three in T20 Internationals.

Zaman is used to opening the batting, but noted that captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are doing a fantastic job at the top of the order.

Given their consistent performances, he said that he has no problem coming one down.

“I am now comfortable playing as one down,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old recently represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a hundred and seven half-centuries, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

Thanks to his efforts with the bat, the Qalandars won the PSL for the first time ever.

Zaman will now be preparing for Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25.

As for the limited overs series, it will be entirely held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

