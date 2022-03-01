Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has built a reputation for himself in quick time.

Afridi may only be 21 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the top bowlers in international cricket.

Furthermore, he has been rewarded for his consistent performances as he was named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

“Shaheen has quickly made a name for himself,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi captained the Lahore Qalandars to glory as they won the tournament for the first time.

He finished his campaign as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

Zaman, meanwhile, was the highest run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 games, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

Afridi and Zaman are now set to feature in Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who are visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

Three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International will be played.

The Test series will be held in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can’t wait to face him, Marnus Labuschagne excited about battle with 150 kph Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38553 ( 12.67 % ) Babar Azam 224477 ( 73.78 % ) Steve Smith 5997 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7492 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12855 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1007 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1912 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 622 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 963 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1852 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38553 ( 12.67 % ) Babar Azam 224477 ( 73.78 % ) Steve Smith 5997 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7492 ( 2.46 % ) Kane Williamson 12855 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1007 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1912 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 622 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 963 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1852 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...