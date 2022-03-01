Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he is relishing the prospect of facing Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Afridi won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2021 due to his consistent wicket-taking skills in all three formats.
With the 21-year-old capable of hitting speeds over 150 kph, Labuschagne is ready for the forthcoming battle with Pakistan’s pace spearhead.
Can't wait
— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 26, 2022
“Can’t wait,” he said on Twitter.
Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played in three cities – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore – from March 4 to 25.
The limited overs series, meanwhile, will solely be held in Rawalpindi, and will be played from March 29 to April 5.
