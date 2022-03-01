Can’t wait to face him, Marnus Labuschagne excited about battle with 150 kph Pakistan bowler

Marnus Labuschagne said he can't wait to face Shaheen Shah Afridi

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he is relishing the prospect of facing Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2021 due to his consistent wicket-taking skills in all three formats.

With the 21-year-old capable of hitting speeds over 150 kph, Labuschagne is ready for the forthcoming battle with Pakistan’s pace spearhead.

“Can’t wait,” he said on Twitter.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in three cities – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore – from March 4 to 25.

The limited overs series, meanwhile, will solely be held in Rawalpindi, and will be played from March 29 to April 5.

