Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has denied rumours of a rift between him and spinner Imad Wasim.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Azam and Imad’s relationship after Imad was replaced by Azam as captain of the Karachi Kings for PSL 7.

The Kings had a season to forget as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just one win in 10 games.

Despite their horrendous campaign, Azam reiterated that there is no bad blood between him and Imad.

“There is no rift with Imad – we have been playing for Karachi for the past five years and also featured in a number of international matches. We are on the same wavelength and his opinion is still very important as he is the vice-captain,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

After scoring 343 runs in 10 matches for the Kings, which included two fifties, at an average of 38.11, Azam will be readying himself for his next assignment, which is Pakistan’s first home series against Australia in 24 years.

A total of three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 International will be played.

The Test series will be split between Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, and will take place from March 4 to 25.

Meanwhile, the entire limited overs series will be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38524 ( 12.69 % ) Babar Azam 223838 ( 73.75 % ) Steve Smith 5993 ( 1.97 % ) Ben Stokes 7488 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12840 ( 4.23 % ) Joe Root 1004 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1904 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 621 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7893 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 957 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1842 ( 0.61 % ) Back

