Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he is “extremely glad” to see how far fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has come in such a short period of time.

Dahani burst onto the scene while playing alongside Rizwan for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His consistency in taking wickets and energetic celebrations soon made him a household name and catapulted him into the Pakistan team.

So far, the 23-year-old has featured in two T20 Internationals for Pakistan and taken two wickets at an average of 23.50.

In PSL 7, he picked up 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33 as the Sultans fell short in their bid to retain their title.

“For a player, to come from where he has come, to play for Multan and then go on to make his debut for Pakistan that makes me extremely glad,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan and Dahani will now begin their preparations for the upcoming home series against Australia, who will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The two sides will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first one being played in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The three ODIs and one-off T20 International will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A symbol of what the PSL is about, Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan player who has enjoyed a quick rise to the top

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 2082 ( 82.72 % ) No! 435 ( 17.28 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 2082 ( 82.72 % ) No! 435 ( 17.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...