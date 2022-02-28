Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan said Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is a perfect example of why the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is so important.

Dahani enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top following his strong performances for the Sultans in the tournament.

His impressive campaigns have even resulted in him playing for the national team.

The 23-year-old has so far featured in two T20 Internationals and taken two wickets at an average of 23.50.

In PSL 7, where the Sultans came up short in retaining their title, he claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.76 and an economy rate of 9.33.

“Shahnawaz Dahani is a symbol of what PSL is all about,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now host Australia for the first time in 24 years, with the series comprising of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

